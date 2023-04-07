Construction work continues at two locations on Lucas Street in Muscatine as part of Phase V of the West Hill Sanitary and Storm Sewer Separation Project (WHSSSP,) according to a news release.

Hagerty Earthworks, Inc., the prime contractor for this phase of the project, closed the intersection of Fletcher Avenue and Lucas Street Wednesday as underground work proceeded into the intersection. Lucas Street is now closed to traffic from Fletcher to Logan with residents on Fletcher and connected side streets detouring using Fletcher Avenue (down Miller’s Hill) to Hershey Avenue, the release says.

The intersection is tentatively scheduled to reopen in two weeks when underground work and backfilling of the area with rock has been completed.

The release says drivers are reminded that Greenwood Cemetery is not to be used as a shortcut around the construction on Lucas. Most of the entrances have been closed to traffic unless needed for funerals. Drivers using Hershey Avenue are urged to slow down and watch for increased traffic near the intersection with Fletcher Avenue.

Sub-contractor Heuer Construction, Inc., has prepared and started repaving the 900 block of Lucas Street including the intersection with Green Street. This underground work in this section of Lucas was completed last fall but there was not enough time for pavement restoration before the winter shutdown. A temporary rock surface was installed so the street could be open over the winter. The section is currently closed to all traffic.

The westbound driving lane was poured Thursday (April 6) with the eastbound lane scheduled to be poured Monday, weather permitting. Driveways and sidewalks will also be replaced. This section is tentatively scheduled to be reopened April 21, weather permitting.

Hagerty still has sanitary and storm sewer separation work along with water main underground work on Climer Street from the Logan intersection to Lucas.

Once the 900 block of Lucas has been completed, Heuer is scheduled to complete pavement work in the alley off of Logan. Repaving of Lucas from Logan to Fletcher will be scheduled once the underground work on Lucas has been completed. The last segment to have the pavement restored will be Climer from Logan to Lucas. The pavement restoration timeline is dependent on the completion of underground work.

Hagerty Earthworks, Inc., was awarded the $6.03 million contract for Phase V of the WHSSSP. This phase includes replacing sewers on West 8th Street from Broadway to Lucas, on Climer Street from West 8th Street to Lucas, Logan Street from Lucas to Climer, Lucas Street from 912 Lucas to Fletcher Avenue, and through the ravine between Climer and Lucas.

Grandview Avenue Reconstruction Project

The Grandview Avenue Reconstruction Project has resumed with lane restrictions in place at various locations from Main Street to Houser Street. Sidewalk work is underway from Musser to Houser on the west side of Grandview Avenue with southbound traffic moved to the middle lane. Sidewalk work on the east side will begin once the west side is completed.

Concrete and landscaping work also continues at the Oregon/Warren intersection with Grandview Avenue, and at several other locations on the west side of Grandview from Main Street to Warren.

Heuer Construction, Inc., was awarded the $7.74 million contract for the two-year Grandview Avenue Reconstruction Project that will remove and replace the pavement from Main Street to approximately 200 yards past Houser Street while adding sidewalks and additional streetscaping to provide a much more inviting corridor for residents and visitors.

­­­­­Drivers are reminded to slow down and use caution when travelling through the construction zone, obey traffic control devices, and be aware of workers. Use an alternate route if possible.

