As warm weather returns so does construction work in Muscatine with the 2022 Full Depth Patching Program and work on the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) punch list for the Park Avenue 4-to-3 Lane Conversion Project set to begin next week. Lane restrictions will be in place as these projects continue, a news release says.

Heuer Construction, Inc., was awarded the 2022 full depth patching contract and will begin on Monday with an emergency repair on Hershey Avenue near the northbound ramps for Highway 61. Once that repair has been completed, Heuer will move to 1608 Cedar Street near the intersection with Parham.

Also included as part of the 2022 contract is Isett Avenue (Bidwell Road to the Heinz pedestrian entrance), Houser Street (Fulliam Avenue to Dawson Street), Stewart Road (Oregon Avenue to Wallace Street), Robin Road (Sunrise Circle east to end of the concrete), Frontage Road (Cleveland Street to Ford Avenue), and Devitt Avenue (Ridgewood Avenue to Pinefield Street). Additional emergency repairs may be added if time and money remain in the contract, the release says.

Heuer Construction, Inc., will also be closing down one outside lane of Park Avenue from Washington to Colorado Tuesday to work on the DOT punch list.

Additionally: