A construction worker died Friday morning after he was injured on a worksite.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. August 23.

Moline Police told Local 4 News the worker was standing near 16th Street and 27th Avenue when he was hit by a reversing construction truck.

Police said the man was 56-years-old.

The worker was taken to Unity Point where he would later die.

Moline PD Traffic Investigations Unit and Illinois State Police are investigating the incident and it remains under investigation.