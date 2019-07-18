Construction workers deal with hot temperatures, more road closures

The 38th Street Resurfacing Project will close off 14th Avenue starting Friday.

The road is expected to be reopened August 9 weather permitting.

Construction workers are still working through the hot temperatures.

Julie Malake, a Davenport resident, has her own advice for construction workers.

“Well, I hope they start early and take a break in the mid day, then pick up when the sun moves over the sky a little bit because nobody should have to be out in that,” she said.

She is finding her own way to beat the heat.

“During mid day, I’m going to find a shady place and a cool drink and lay low and enjoy it,” Malake said.

Steve DePron, a Rock Island resident, knows there’s a price to pay to have nice roads.

“I look at it as positive,” he said. “I know we have to suffer through a little bit of inconvenience, but in the long run, come on, it’s going to be nice to have new roads.”

Eric Poehl, a Rock Island resident, said he feels sorry for the construction workers.

A full map of the closure can be found of the City of Rock Island Government Facebook page.