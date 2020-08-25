Construction workers, restoration and roofing companies take extra precautions in extreme heat

People who work outside are feeling the heat this week in high risks conditions.

Body temperatures can rise to dangerous levels, and lead to heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Some people are working 8 to 12 hours shifts outside in the extreme heat.

“Oh yeah it seems like the temperature readings are already at 97 or 98, and then you add a little humidity,” says Chris Brandt, laborer with Emery Construction Group Inc.

For construction companies like Emery, they stress to their field crews to reach for water, and ice, as much as they do equipment.

“We try to stay in the shade as much as we can obviously drinking plenty of water. We got water jugs filled up. We also have a cooler full of Gatorade that our boss likes to give us and keep us filled up,” says Brandt.

With the derecho that just came through the area, restoration companies like Quad City Restoration is dealing with the aftermath.

“We have plenty of work right now, and a lot of jobs moving from one to another. 10-12 hours sometimes a little bit longer you know until we finish up the jobs. We have plenty of water to stay hydrated, and we just got to get shade when we need to and take our breaks,” says Jesus Perez, with Quad City Restoration.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include cool, pale flushed skin, excessive sweating, headaches vomiting, and dizziness.