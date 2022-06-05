The Iowa Attorney General’s Office will host mobile offices and give Iowa Fraud Fighters presentations around the state this summer to assist Iowans with consumer protection issues, including providing information on how to spot and protect themselves from fraud.

Investigator Al Perales of the Consumer Protection Division, along with the Iowa Insurance Division and other state officials, can answer consumer questions regarding identifying price gouging, hiring contractors, avoiding scams, and other issues, and can take consumer complaints.

Perales will give a presentation on June 7 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Avenue in Davenport. “We are dedicated to assisting consumers when they submit a complaint to our office,” said Attorney General Tom Miller. “Our hope is that our mobile offices can provide Iowans with information and resources to address issues before they arise.”

The Attorney General’s office receives complaints throughout the year related to consumer issues. In 2021, the office received 3,536 overall complaints. The top complaint categories included auto-related issues, home improvement, and imposter scams. For more information on the event or to file a complaint with the Attorney General’s office, click here.