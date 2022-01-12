Contemporary retelling of ancient Greek tragedy opening Thursday at Augustana

Augustana College’s new production of “Medea” features (left to right) Stephanie White, Haley Chellberg, Allie McPeak, Alyssa Frazier, Lauren Clarke, and Titus Jilderda.

The Augustana College Theatre Arts Department will present “Medea” by Euripides, translation by Nicholas Rudall, on Thursday to Sunday.

Performances on Thursday through Saturday will begin at 7:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. Sunday, at the Honkamp Blackbox Theatre on the third floor of the Brunner Theatre Center, 3750 7th Ave., Rock Island.

Rudall’s translation of this powerful classic for contemporary audiences provides compelling new insight into the Greek tragedy (from 431 B.C.) — which tells the story of Medea, who chose to save her future husband while destroying her own family, according to a college release. Now married to Jason, she finds he has betrayed her love and abandoned their children. Seeking vengeance, she does the unthinkable.

“Medea” is directed by Augustana senior Rebecca Casad. When asked about this production, Casad explained it is “a modern day homage to the powerful history of Grecian theatre. The emotional depth of the titular character and the world surrounding her tragedy, aims to provide a new light to this classical production, while highlighting area artists of all mediums,” she said.

The cast of “Medea” features Augustana students Haley Chellberg, Lauren Clarke, John Flannery, Alyssa Frazier, Titus Jilderda, Maxwell Johnson, Riva Kansakar, Stephanie White, Benedict Wood, and Allie McPeak in the title role.

Allie McPeak, left, and Benedict Wood, right, in “Medea.”

The production team includes co-stage managers Jacqueline Isaacson and Faith Rund, Camryn MacLean, who serves as the movement coordinator, sound designer and composer Ryan J. Hurdle, lighting designer Noah Hill, prop designer and scenic charge Zachary Misner, and features costumes designed by Olivia Ruffatto, and masks designed by James Casad.

Tickets are $10, $7 for seniors, and $5 for faculty/staff/and non-Augustana students. Tickets are available by calling 309-794-7306, visiting augustana.edu/tickets, or at the door.

As part of Augustana’s updated events policy concerning COVID-19, all audience members age 12 and over must provide proof of full vaccination or written evidence from a medical professional of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of the performance before entering the theater. Face coverings are required.