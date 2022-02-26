A nonprofit organization and local museum are teaming up to help bridge the gap between STEM education and youth with a contest.

The 15th annual Battle of the Bridges Contest will be Friday, March 4, and Saturday, March 5, at the Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport.

Coordinated by the Quad City Engineering and Science Council, this STEM event’s objective is to “build a model bridge using the prescribed tools and provided materials with the greatest structurally efficiency,” the organization’s website says.

Registration is now open for the all-ages contest through Thursday, March 3, and can be completed here.

The event is open to any students in elementary school and up, families, college students and professionals.

A team may consist of one to four people, and all team members must be signed up on the registration form.

Once registered, a $25 fee per team is required and can be paid online or by mailing a check.

Masks will be required during the event.

The contest will be streamed virtually from the Putnam Museum Facebook page, and more information about this viewing option will be announced closer to the event’s date.

Awards will be given to teams in six different categories.

Rules, tools, materials, an instruction video, a schedule of events and more information about the contest is here.