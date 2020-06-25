Contest to feature student videos in QC Environmental Film Series

River Action and Fresh Films is looking for students, from middle school to college, to participate in the Environmental Film Series Student Video Competition.

For the contest, students are asked to create a three to five minute video on local environmental issues related to the Mississippi River, like flooding, wildlife, or commercial traffic on the river.

The videos can be made individually or by a team and must be submitted by November 15, 2020.

Two winning videos will be chosen from each of the three age groups: middle school, high school, and college. Winners will be announced on December 15, 2020, and will win $100 plus $150 for their classroom, and will also be featured in both the QC Environmental Film Series 2021 and River Action’s Eddy Magazine.

There will also be a free film making workshop on September 13 from 2:30pm to 4pm for those that might need some useful tips on how to make a video. Participants in the workshop will also get a free ticket to the Environmental Film Series films that will be shown later that day. Sign up for the workshop here.

For more information on the contest, call River Action at (563) 322-2969 or visit their website.