Contestants of all ages pulled their way to victory in the 4×4 Stomper Pull contest held Saturday, Aug. 20, at the 2022 Iowa State Fair.
Entrants hitched certified weights to their battery-operated, handmade miniature trucks to see who could pull the farthest distance in 20 seconds.
Results are:
STOCK
Age 12 and Under
1. Cooper Gilland, 5
2. Allie Brown, Marshalltown, 5
3. Hendrix Herman, Clive, 6
Age 11 and Up
1. Darin Schlapia, Clearfield
2. David Denton, Afton
3. Caleb Herman, Clive
Age 13-18
1. Chloe Rozenboom, Fairfield, 17
2. Aiden Denton, Afton, 13
3. Konner Gory, Fairfield, 15
SEMI
Age 10 and Under
1. Amelia Denton, Afton, 2
2. Ann Denton, Afton, 10
3. Stella Geigert, Dixon, 6
Age 11 and Up
1. Sarah Weinberg, Tallahasse, FL, 26
2. Adrian Schlapia, Clearfield, 11
3. Lee Elliott, Fairfield, 19