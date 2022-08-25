Contestants of all ages pulled their way to victory in the 4×4 Stomper Pull contest held Saturday, Aug. 20, at the 2022 Iowa State Fair.

Entrants hitched certified weights to their battery-operated, handmade miniature trucks to see who could pull the farthest distance in 20 seconds.

Results are:

STOCK

Age 12 and Under

1. Cooper Gilland, 5

2. Allie Brown, Marshalltown, 5

3. Hendrix Herman, Clive, 6

Age 11 and Up

1. Darin Schlapia, Clearfield

2. David Denton, Afton

3. Caleb Herman, Clive

Age 13-18

1. Chloe Rozenboom, Fairfield, 17

2. Aiden Denton, Afton, 13

3. Konner Gory, Fairfield, 15

SEMI

Age 10 and Under

1. Amelia Denton, Afton, 2

2. Ann Denton, Afton, 10

3. Stella Geigert, Dixon, 6

Age 11 and Up

1. Sarah Weinberg, Tallahasse, FL, 26

2. Adrian Schlapia, Clearfield, 11

3. Lee Elliott, Fairfield, 19