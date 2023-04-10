WOW! This past weekend was perfect as we saw lots of sunshine and above-average temperatures. The good news is, this will continue into our Monday as temps to kick off our Monday are in the 50’s. Look to see highs climb into the mid 70’s this afternoon.

We might see an impressive stretch of early summer time temps over the next few days. I think we have a good shot to see 80’s Tuesday through Thursday this week with wall-to-wall sunshine!

The next chance for rain will arrive on Friday heading into the weekend and highs will then fall into the 50’s heading into next week.