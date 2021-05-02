Contractors busy despite lumber and material shortage

Lumber has become a precious commodity during the pandemic for contractors and their customers.

Lumber mills have struggled to maintain their workforce, limiting the supply.

At the same time, local construction companies tell us, the demand is as high as ever.

It’s caused lumber prices to almost triple since the pandemic began.

I spent time with Russell Construction and McDermott Construction who are working on projects on both sides of the river. How they’re working through the changes and show us is their current projects in the video above.