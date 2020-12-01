Controlled burns to be conducted in Rock Island

Rock Island Parks and Recreation will be working alongside the Rock Island Fire Department next month to manage its naturalized areas in the city’s parks.

Weather permitting, controlled burns will be conducted at the following locations:

Lincoln Park

4005 11th Ave.

Highland Springs Golf Course

9500 35th St. W.

Saukie Golf Course

3101 38th St.

Staff will be selecting days throughout the month of December to minimize the impact of smoke on the public.

Rock Island Parks and Recreation says the controlled burns are “part of a management plan to eliminate unwanted weed species and encourage new growth of desired native species.”

For more information, please contact Chief Horticulturalist Marc DeMarlie at 309-732-7261.