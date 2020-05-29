Controversial graffiti put up in Kewanee as a response to the death of George Floyd

Graffiti with phrases demeaning to police officers were spray painted around Kewanee on Wednesday night.

They appear to be in response to the death of George Floyd who died shortly after being arrested in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Monday. A video circulated online of a police officer putting his knee on the neck of Floyd. You can hear Floyd in the video say, “I can’t breathe” multiple times.

Kewanee Police Chief Troy Ainley tells Local 4 News that they’ll be looking into the five cases of graffiti by reviewing surveillance footage in hopes of identifying the person responsible.