Controversial jail administrator no longer employed by Muscatine County

Sources tell Local 4 News that Dean Naylor, who had previously been the Muscatine County Jail Administrator, is no longer employed by Muscatine County.

The Muscatine Board of Supervisors got an email on Monday from Muscatine County Sheriff C.J. Ryan that simply said, “Dean Naylor is no longer employed by Muscatine County.”

On April 24th, members of the union representing Muscatine County Jail Staff took a vote of no confidence in the leadership of Jail Administrator Dean Naylor. The union’s statement went on to call for Naylor to be removed from his position as Jail Administrator by Sheriff C.J. Ryan. Naylor was placed on administrative leave on April 23rd pending an internal investigation.

Earlier this month old YouTube videos posted by Naylor and a written article that appears to be authored by Naylor resurfaced and were criticized for their controversial positions. The posts date back to 2013 with the latest post coming five years ago.

It’s unclear at this time if Naylor resigned or was removed from his position by Sheriff Ryan or if it’s in relation to his resurfaced online posts.