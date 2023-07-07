A video shows a woman dressed in Native American attire with a rope tied around her hands and a horse pulling her along in the Muscatine Fourth of July parade.

During Thursday’s City Council meeting, the mayor of Muscatine said that the group in the parade did not represent a group, organization or business in the Muscatine community.

Also during the meeting, Sikowis Nobiss, the executive director of the Great Plains Action Society spoke. “There’s always going to be idiots like this out in the world that do these sorts of things, and there’s a lot of racism as we know that’s entrenched in our society,” she said.

“There’s a lot of white supremacy that’s entrenched in our society,” she said. “But it’s your job as officials of this city and the Chamber of Commerce to make sure that things like this don’t become public spectacles and create very deep harm. “

Local 4 News has reached out to the mayor’s office for comment and as of Friday has not heard back.