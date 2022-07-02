Residents of Eldridge and northern Scott County will have increased access to health care when Genesis Convenient Care, Eldridge expands to full-time hours beginning July 5, according to a news release.

Convenient Care, at 301 N. 4th Ave. at the Eldridge Family Practice clinic, opened in October 2019 to offer easy walk-in access for treatment of minor conditions and injuries.

Currently, hours are 5-8 p.m. on weekdays and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Beginning July 5, the Convenient Care at Eldridge will increase to the same hours as Genesis Convenient Care locations in Davenport, Bettendorf, LeClaire, and Moline: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday , and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

“Due to growth in northern Scott County and feedback from our patients, we are excited to make this a full-time service for residents,” said Beau Dexter, primary care Director, Genesis Health Group. “Eldridge-area residents have really utilized Convenient Care services at this location, and we are responding to their support by expanding our hours.”

Before heading to the clinic, patients can check the wait time or reserve a spot by checking in online here.