Convicted sex offender arrested after soliciting 13-year-old, officials say

A convicted sex offender was being held Sunday on a total $30,000 bond after officials say he solicited a 13-year-old girl for sex.

William Lee Foster II, 25, of Davenport, faces felony charges of enticing a child, lascivious acts with a child, sexual exploitation of a minor – photograph, failure to register as a sex offender, and a misdemeanor charge of failure to verify address.

On Friday, a Davenport police officer contacted Scott County Sheriff’s deputy about an investigation involving Foster trying to lure an underage Davenport girl for sex, an arrest affidavit says.

During the investigation, the Davenport detective learned Foster had an unregistered Snapchat account and had two phone numbers registered to his Facebook account. He also had an additional email address registered to his Facebook account that he had not registered with the sheriff’s office.

Additionally, officials say Foster did not verify his address with the sheriff’s office as he was supposed to.

What led to the investigation

On Dec. 17, 2020, Davenport police received a report of illegal online activity involving a Facebook account.

Authorities say Foster “committed an illegal act upon a minor who was 13 years of age, where (Foster) did send photographs of himself to the minor via the internet in a state of full nudity.”

Foster asked the minor for nude photos and videos while she showered, and solicited her for sex, the affidavit says.

Foster has prior convictions for sex-offender registry violations in 2016 and 2019. According to www.offenderradar.com, Foster was convicted of second-degree sexual abuse in 2011, and indecent exposure in 2014.

Foster, who was being held in Scott County Jail, is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 2 p.m. Jan. 26 in Scott County Court.