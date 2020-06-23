Conviction vacated in case involving death of 4-month old in 2007

Nathaniel Onsrud pled guilty in the death of his 4-month old in 2008 and was sentenced to 60 years in prison. On June 23, 2020, Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora A. Villarreal announced that his conviction was vacated after documents weren’t disclosed by the original prosecutor.

The conviction of Nathaniel Onsrud for the death of his 4-month old son has been vacated.

Onsrud was originally sentenced to 60-years in jail in 2008 after he pled guilty. He had tried to withdraw his plea at the time, but his motion was denied.

After taking Onsrud’s case, the Illinois Innocence Project recently contacted the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office seeking a review of the case. In their research, the State’s Attorney’s Office found documents that had not been disclosed by a former prosecutor to the defense during the original trial.

With this new information, Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal asked the court to vacate Onsrud’s conviction and release him from jail while the case remains pending.

“Our client, Nathaniel Onsrud, maintained from day one he had nothing to do with the tragic death of his infant son,” said Illinois Innocence Project Chicago Legal Director Lauren Kaeseberg. “For the past 13 years, Nathaniel has fought to clear his name and has been through the unimaginable ordeal of losing his baby and then being wrongfully convicted of murdering him. We are so thankful that the State’s Attorney of Rock Island County has acted in the interests of justice and that we can bring Nathaniel home today.”

According to a press release from the Illinois Innocence Project at the University of Springfield and the attorneys of Erickson & Oppenheimer, Ltd in Chicago, Onsrud’s 4-month old son, Dax, who was born premature and had medical complications, became unresponsive while in Onsrud’s care. Initial medical examinations did not show any foul play. Investigators still focused on Onsrud and eventually through interviews got what they deemed a confession. Onsrud’s defense attorney then encouraged him to plead guilty.

“To call this an injustice is a colossal understatement,” said Michael Oppenheimer of Erickson & Oppenheimer. “This was a grotesque, coordinated effort by corrupt cops, an unscrupulous and malicious prosecutor and a dishonorable medical examiner. They worked together, for the sake of their own careers – far outside all bounds of the law – to destroy an innocent man and his family forever.”

“However, I would like to commend the current Rock Island State’s Attorney, Dora Villarreal, for her dedicated leadership role in working to right this horrible wrong,” Oppenheimer added.

Onsrud, who has spent the past 13 years at the Menard Correctional Center in Marion, Illinois, will be released on Tuesday, June 23.

Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal also stated that her office plans to review all the cases that were handled by the former prosecutor in this case.

Below is the full statement from Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal: