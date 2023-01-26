I can barely believe how marvelous this movie is.

“Living” is a remake, believe it or not, of the 1952 Akira Kurosawa’s “Ikiru.” As a matter of fact, it’s a remake of a remake, because the Kurosawa movie is based “The Death of Ivan Ilyich,” by Leo Tolstoy.

Set in 1950s London, the star of this version – Bill Nighy- has rightly earned an Oscar nod. Nighy is Rodney Williams, a widower. A bureaucrat for decades, he has been a slave to routine,

Williams finds he doesn’t have long to live. It’s that moment that changes what’s left of his life. The public-works supervisor begins to contemplate how he might leave a legacy while he considers what enjoyment he might have left.

He’s not quite sure what to do with himself. Should he take some walks? Should he listen to his whiny son?

It’s obvious Williams is in shock, and doesn’t quite know how to approach his grim prognosis. He’s not even sure whether to tell anyone.

But he finally decides he wants to spend some time with a bewildered Margaret Harris (Aimee Lou Wood), an energetic young woman who is new to his department. She wants public works to create some positive changes in the community.

The two strike up a sudden and tentative friendship. This isn’t a romance. Williams is endeared to her because of her youth and verve, something Williams apparently lost long ago. He takes some unannounced time off from work, enjoys some time by the seaside, and quietly breathes in more life than he apparently has in many decades prior.

Nighy is the perfect performer for this role. His is a subtle transition in an understated performance. The screenwriter, Kazuo Ishiguro, also has earned an Oscar night for this low-key but never dull adaptation.

This may be a work of fiction but, like all great literature does, it shows us many truths about aging and living in a rut of responsibility.

This is one of the finest films of 2022, so masterful that Nighy’s legacy will live on forever in his best role.

4 stars

Running time: One hour and 42 minutes.

Rated: PG-13 for adult themes.

At Cinemark, Davenport, and Regal, Moline.

Watch the trailer here.