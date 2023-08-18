Dark, disturbing, but never dreary, “The Last Voyage of the Demeter” is for fans whose taste runs toward the old-school stories of vampires.

The film is based on a chapter – about 10 pages – in the classic novel “Dracula” by Bram Stoker. Of course, it’s set in that era, too.

The focus is an oceanic transit from Transylvania to London. The cargo on the Demeter includes boxes of dirt from the castle of a certain count – you know who – along with the vampire himself, whose presence its at first unknown to the crew of 10.

They include Toby (Woody Norman,) the grandson of the captain; Clemens (Corey Hawkins,) a Black man who has earned a medical degree from Cambridge; Captain Eliot (Liam Cunningham) and a crew whose dialogue allows us to become acquainted with them as individuals and not mere devices to move the plot along.

From the moment of departure, strange things begin to happen aboard the ship. The first deaths are grisly animal demises (Be warned: These are quite disturbing.) Some of the crew members start blame-casting, while others begin to suspect something supernatural and sinister may be unfolding.

It’s no spoiler to tall you what’s lurking aboard. This is a more Nosferatu-like vampire – this one doesn’t sparkle, and it’s far from charming or attractive in any way. It’s a predator that becomes stronger with every kill.

The discovery of a weak, frightened stowaway named Anna (Aisling Franciosi) creates even more discord among the men – one points out that having a woman on board will bring bad luck.

As the vampire (Javier Botet) gains strength, we see more details of his appearance, although he’s never shown very long. This ramps up the tension, especially because the creature continues to physically evolve into ever-more-loathsome incarnations.

Director Andre Ovredal isn’t exactly a household name, but he should be. He has a flair for the bizarre. If you haven’t seen his “Troll Hunter” yet, you should.

I’m a fan of Bear McCreary’s scores (his compositions for “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” are among my cinematic favorites.) His music helps notch up the growing sense of dread.

This isn’t family fare, because Ovredal doesn’t hold back on the gore. It’s for grownups who have a thirst for an old-fashioned vampire tale.

3 stars

Rated: R for violence and graphic gore.

Running time: One hour and 58 minutes.

In theaters.

Watch the trailer here.