It’s as clever as its late author, who gets a nod at the tail -ahem – end.

This animated romp, “The Amazing Maurice,” is based on the Terry Pratchett (yes, he of “Discworld” fame) book “The Amazing Maurice and His Educated Rodents.”

It put me in the mind of the “Shrek” movies, although it is not one of them, with its droll parodies of fairy tales and movies. Not surprisingly, Terry Rossio, who wrote the original “Shrek,” also penned this comedy.

Maurice is a con-artist cat, voiced wonderfully by Hugh Laurie. Maurice brings mice into towns and then talks the frightened residents into paying a piper (Himesh Patel) into “getting rid” of them. The mice are in on the scam, of course. At least, they think they are.

The mice think they are on their way to a blissful island, based on the book “My Bunny Has an Adventure.”

One of the lead human characters is Malicia (Emilia Clarke) whose narration makes the movie hilariously self-referential while she explains a framing device and foreshadowing.

Malicia is on hand when the scammers arrive in a new village, only to discover it already has been cleared of rodents, apparently by two rat catchers and possibly a mysterious, villainous entity. A mystery is afoot, and so is young love and some soul-searching on the part of Maurice.

Here’s a movie that deserves to be seen on the big screen by grownups and kids alike, because it’s so smart it works beautifully on both levels.

It’s a tribute, too, to its author. After the credits, there’s a seconds-long nod to Sir Pratchett.

The whole movie is a fitting memorial to him.

3 1/2 stars

Rated: PG for coarse humor and scenes of peril.

Running time: One hour and 33 minutes.

Watch the trailer here.