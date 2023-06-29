Remember “American Pie?”

If you are old enough to recall that, or if you’ve streamed it recently, that movie was a raunchy, sex-driven comedy that became a hit at the box office and a pop-culture phenomenon because of wise marketing and word-of-mouth.

“No Hard Feelings” is another grownups-only sex comedy that’s reminiscent of that film, not so much for its topic but for its tone. Gene Stupnitsky, its director/co-writer (with John Phillips) also directed the wonderful and too-little seen “Good Boys,” which he also co-wrote.

Jennifer Lawrence play Maddie, who lives life fast and loose. At the beginning of the movie, she loses her car, and she’s also about to lose her the house where she grew up. She’s an Uber driver, but that won’t pay off her home.

In desperation, she answers an online ad from wealthy parents (Laura Benanti and Matthew Broderick) who hire her to “date” their son, Percy (the wonderful Andrew Barth Feldman) before he leaves for college. They realize that, although age-wise he’s considered to be a grownup, Percy is so socially awkward he will face some challenges at school.

If Maddie can give Percy some confidence, his parents will give her a used car. And of course, the deal must remain confidential.

Maddie pretty much forces her way into the life of the shocked Percy. Lawrence and Feldman share a great chemistry, which comes through in their characters. Feldman gives Percy a dewy-eyed innocence that’s a wonderful parallel to Maddie’s worldly, bold attitude.

Some of the comedy – particularly Lawrence’s naked fight scene on beach – is meant to shock, and it does. Underneath its bawdy exterior, though, the movie really does have a heart for its two leads, both of whom face problems created by their pasts.

Some scenes, especially one involving a beautiful moment in a restaurant, are surprisingly heart-tugging.

Leave the kids at home and get ready to laugh out loud.

3 stars

Running time: Two hours.

Rated: R for foul language, sexual situations, and nudity.

At Cinemark, Davenport; Regal, Moline; and Palms 10, Muscatine.

Watch the trailer here.