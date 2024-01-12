Decades ago, we called these “stoner movies.”

I’m talking about movies like “Fritz the Cat” and “Heavy Metal” (you might want to check them out if you like this one) – trippy, edgy films for grownup audiences.

“Quantum Cowboys” is the newest kind of psychedelic movie that will appeal to those who love David Lynch – think “Mulholland Drive” – and “midnight movies” in general.

Director Geoff Marslett wrote this neo-Western adventure with Howe Gelb, who’s among the ensemble of performers and who also composed music for the film.)

The various types of animation used here include stop-motion animation, the kind of animation you’d expect to see in a big-studio production, and rotoscope, which involves tracing over live-action sequences. The very presentation of the story is mind-blowing and eye-boggling.

And it perfectly fits the subject matter, which exists somewhere in a universe between quantum physics and armchair philosophy.

I won’t tell you too much about it except to say the central characters are Bruno (John Way) and Frank (Kiowa Gordon,) who are shoveling manure when we first meet them in 1870s Arizona.

When Frank decides to burglarize a store during a fireworks celebration, it sets into motion a string of incidents that involve multiple realities, time travelers (David Arquette and Frank Mosley) and involve a mysterious woman named Linde (Golden Globes winner Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon.”)

And the casting is incredible. Here’s how strange and wildly creative this movie is: Among the stars is Alex Cox, who directed the cult classic “Repo Man,” and music legend Neko Case.

Just go with this sometimes-sweet, sometimes-funny, and at-all-times-mind-blowing tale. It makes sense if you just meander along with it for an unforgettable multi-dimensional ride.

4 stars

Running time: One hour and 39 minutes.

At The Last Picture House, Davenport, only on Saturday, when the director will be on hand for a discussion with the audience. Visit here for more information.

Watch the trailer here.