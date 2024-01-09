As clever as its title and as breezy and smart as its central character, “Under the Influencer” is a delight. Even though it’s lighthearted, its message is more serious than you might think: Where does the influencer end and the real person begin?

Writer-director Alex Haughey’s movie couldn’t be more timely. Its focus is a content creator named Tori (Taylor Joree Scorse,) whose YouTube program, “Tori Time,” has earned her tons of rabid followers.

Her audience is far from grown-up – it skews quite young.

But Tori is no longer a girl at 25 – even some of her followers have made remarks about this – “When is she going to grow up?” one posts, as Tori bursts into tears. And even though she’s vibrant, youthful and pretty, she realizes she is indeed aging out of her online persona.

Her manager (Zach Paul Brown) keeps asking her “Have you tweeted yet?” Her assistant (Chandler Young) is exhausted. Both want Tori to succeed, but Tori begins to realize she will need to change. And maybe it’s time she pursues her passion of being a musician … even if it means she will need to start over.

I love the way we get to see behind the scenes in the world of influencers, and just how much trouble Tori and her little crew go to to create videos.

Scorse is a wonderful performer, inhabiting a character who’s likeable, which makes us keep rooting for her.

The movie takes a surprising, but believable, turn toward its finale that provides one of the sweetest movie moments I’ve seen in a long time.

This is one of those “under the radar” movies that charmed audiences at film festivals. Now it’s streaming, where a wider audience can, and should, appreciate its wit and great ensemble performances.

3 ½ stars

Running time: One hour and 33 minutes.

Streaming on prime video, Google Play, YouTube, Apple TV and Spectrum.

