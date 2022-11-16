The holiday season is a time when dreams come true, so it’s fitting that Cookies & Dreams is returning (for a limited time) to downtown Davenport with a special Holiday Pop-Up store.

Opening Thursday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m., at 221 E. 2nd St., you can get a selection of their classic cookies and all their seasonal ones, along with some mystery flavors that will change from week to week, according to a Wednesday release from Cookies & Dreams. They’ll also be selling gift cards, merchandise and special holiday items like homemade hot cocoa.

Some of the variety of Cookies & Dreams treats.

The Holiday Pop-Up will be open Thursdays to Saturdays until Dec. 24th. It will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but will be open the day before on Wednesday, Nov. 23rd.

Cookies & Dreams partnered with Quad City Custom Designs to create an eye-catching and festive storefront to put you in the holiday spirit.

“We’ve had a ton of requests to return to downtown Davenport since closing our store there earlier this year.” Cookies & Dreams founder Stephanie Sellers said in the release. “We’re beyond excited to bring some holiday cookie cheer back to where it all began for us.”

Cookies & Dreams is a women-led bakery that’s on a mission to deliver joy in every bite, the company release says. They offer a dozen freshly baked cookies every day in classic and seasonal flavors.

The business has grown to five locations – in addition to the TBK Sports Complex at 6768 Competition Drive, Bettendorf, they are in Coralville, Ankeny, Naperville, and Oak Lawn, Ill.

The company launched in 2019 in Davenport, and has created custom cookie flavors for events like the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, New York Fashion Week and The PGA’s John Deere Classic.

For more information, visit their website.