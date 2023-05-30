Cookies & Dreams has launched a special edition Davenport Disaster Relief Box to help those affected by the partial collapse of apartments in downtown Davenport, according to a news release.

“The devastating incident has left hundreds of residents without homes and our hearts go out to the individuals and families affected by this tragedy,” a news release says. “As part of the community, we recognize the immediate need for assistance and plan to offer our support to the QC Disaster Recovery Fund.”

The special-edition box will be available through Thursday, June 1, and 100 percent of the profits from the sale of each box will be donated to the QC Disaster Recovery Fund. This fund has been established to provide immediate aid and support to the displaced residents of the apartment building, the release says.

The fund supports those affected by the partial collapse of The Davenport apartment complex on Sunday.

“Our hearts ache for our community members affected by the devastating apartment collapse,” said Stephanie Sellers, founder of Cookies & Dreams. “As a proud member of Downtown Davenport, we wanted to contribute in a meaningful way to support our neighbors during this challenging time. The Davenport Disaster Relief Box allows our customers to enjoy delicious cookies while making a direct impact on the lives of those in need.”

The Davenport Disaster Relief Box is available for purchase here.

Cookies & Dreams is a cookie company based in Downtown Davenport.