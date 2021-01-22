Cookies & Dreams opens second location

Starting a business can be difficult, but a local cookie shop that started during the pandemic has found a way to thrive.

Cookies & Dreams started selling their cookies at Baked Beer & Bread Company in the Village of East Davenport. They opened a storefront in downtown Davenport in September and opened a second location in Bettendorf last week.

“We were expecting to be busy, but not as busy as what we thought especially because we just did a soft opening. We haven’t even had our grand opening yet,” said Jessica Niggebrugger, general manager.

She said the plan is to have the grand opening in the next few weeks and said the community support has been great to see.

But this business is more than just the massive cookies.

“We really push that we’re a women in business type of facility,” she said. “Every women can do this. It’s all about empowering women.”

The Davenport store is located at 217 E 2nd Street and the Bettendorf store is at 6768 Competition Drive.

