Cookies & Dreams will host a grand reopening at 6920 Competition Court, Bettendorf, on Saturday, according to a news release, “following a lengthy and ambitious expansion project.”

“We are thrilled to announce that our Bettendorf location has moved to a bigger location,” the release says.

A variety of cookies will be featured, including the new April Cookies of the Month. The first 50 guests will receive a free OG Chocolate Chip Cookie. Prizes will be given to the first, 10th, 25th, 50th and 100th guests throughout the day.

“We are so excited to finally be baking in our new bigger space in Bettendorf. This ‘sweet’

upgrade will allow us to bake more cookies and increase our delicious offerings to our incredible

fans in the Quad Cities,” said Stephanie Sellers, founder and “chief cookie officer.”

Hours are 10 a.m. until 9 p.m Tuesday-Sunday and 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday.

About Cookies & Dreams

Cookies & Dreams is a woman-owned and run cookie bakery. The company launched in 2020.

For more information, visit here.