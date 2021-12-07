Cooking with Heart – holiday mocktails

UnityPoint Health – Trinity is offering its Cooking with Heart series to help Quad Citians transition to healthier eating.

Eating is meant to be enjoyable! To stick to healthy eating, it must be delicious and fun, and class participants are amazed by the results.

Dr. Teresa Pangan of UnityPoint Health – Trinity shared two amazing recipes for mocktails to enjoy during the holidays!

Sparkling Strawberry Mocktail

Pumpkin Spice Latte Mocktail

Full recipes for these and other delicious mocktails are available here.

Dr. Pangan said she wants to give people alternatives to alcohol, since the American Cancer Society reported 75,000 new cases last year linked to it. She said her mocktails keep things fun, without the alcohol.

For more information on Cooking with Heart classes, click here.