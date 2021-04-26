Cool Beanz coffee shop moving locations after over 13 years in the College Hill district

Cool Beanz soon will have a new home.

The Rock Island coffee shop will be in a new location next month. The shop will be located inside the Rock Island Bent River Brewery’s 1300 sq/ft event space.

This was a move that wouldn’t have seemed very likely once the pandemic started. However, in some ways the pandemic enabled the business to relocate.

Cool Beanz and Bent River Brewery will work as partners to create a new, unique experience to downtown Rock Island. One thing that is already in the works is an iced coffee brew on tap.

The location is expected to open sometime in May.

Watch the video above for more information.