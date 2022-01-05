Cool family fun at Icestravaganza!

Bring out the whole crew for Icestravaganza!

Downtown Davenport Partnership is hosting Icestravaganza January 14-16 at the Freight House and LeClaire Park in downtown Davenport. This free event features 36,000 pounds’ worth of beautiful ice carvings with a “Zoo Animal Safari” theme. Take a stroll by at the Freight House boardwalk or check out carvings from your vehicle in the new drive-through display on Beiderbecke Drive in LeClaire Park. Festival goers are encouraged to snap a photo and post on social media using the hashtag #IcestravaganzaQC.

Icestravaganza (downtowndavenport.com/icestravaganza)

Warm up with free hot chocolate and a fire pit at the Freight House’s outdoor patio during the ice carving competition and from 500-6:30 p.m. each day. Check out the Farmers’ Market vendors from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Saturday and 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Sunday and visit downtown businesses to eat, drink and shop. Plus, watch the live ice carving demonstration in-person or online from 11:00 a.m. – noon and 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Saturday here.

Icestravaganza is Friday, January 14 through Sunday, January 16 at the Freight House and LeClaire Park in downtown Davenport. Attendees are encouraged to socially distance and wear a mask. For more information about Icestravaganza, click here.