Figure skating is gaining popularity, thanks in part to the Winter Olympics, and the Figure Skating Club of the Quad Cities is offering an opportunity to learn more about the sport at their “Skate With Us” event. Kristen McCutcheon from Davenport Parks and Recreation joined Local 4 via Zoom to talk about skating opportunities in the QCA.

For more information about “Skate with Us,” click here, or here to learn about the Learn to Skate program