The City of Bettendorf’s Trails Committee is hosting the second annual Frosty Four Fun Run.

This 4-mile out and back fun run begins at the Middle Park Lagoon area on the Duck Creek Trail, and the turnaround is at the Bettendorf/Davenport border.

The Frosty Four Fun Run is Sunday, February 6 at 1:00 p.m. To register, click here. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Bettendorf Police Department’s free bike helmet safety program.