The following are a list of cooling centers in the Quad Cities. We’ll update them as we get more information.

East Moline

The South Moline Township Center at 637 17th Ave., in East Moline. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Rock Island

The Rock Island Township Hall at 2827 Seventh Ave. in Rock Island. 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

The Rock Island County Senior Center at 2221 11th St. in Rock Island. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Project Now at 418 19th Street in Rock Island. 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Knox County

Galesburg

Public Safety Building – 150 South Broad Street – 24 hours a day.

YMCA – 1324 W. Carl Sandburg Drive – 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Oneida

Oneida Fire Station – 210 Sage Street – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wataga

Wataga Fire Station – 310 W. Willard Street – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

If additional locations in Knox County become available, this list will be updated here.