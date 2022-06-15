Cooling centers have been opened in several Iowa communities for their residents who require assistance to help them remain cool. The list below has the locations and hours of operation for these cooling centers.
- Bettendorf Community Center
2204 Grant Street, Bettendorf
Open 12 p.m.-5 p.m.
Available June 15-16
- Bettendorf Public Library
2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf
Open Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
Friday and Sat: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
- City of Blue Grass Public Safety Building
606 W. Mayne Street, Blue Grass
Open 7 a.m.–9 p.m.
Available June 15-22
- City of Riverdale City Hall
110 Manor Drive, Riverdale, IA
Open Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.