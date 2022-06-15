Cooling centers have been opened in several Iowa communities for their residents who require assistance to help them remain cool. The list below has the locations and hours of operation for these cooling centers.

Bettendorf Community Center

2204 Grant Street, Bettendorf

Open 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

Available June 15-16

Bettendorf Public Library

2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf

Open Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Friday and Sat: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

City of Blue Grass Public Safety Building

606 W. Mayne Street, Blue Grass

Open 7 a.m.–9 p.m.

Available June 15-22

City of Riverdale City Hall

110 Manor Drive, Riverdale, IA

Open Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.