“Donut” pass up the chance to help the Clinton Police Department raise funds for the Iowa Special Olympics on Friday, August 19.

Officers from the department will take part in the “Dunkin’ Donuts Cop on a Rooftop” event at the store located at 1122 North Second Street from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. Officers will stand on the roof of Dunkin’ Donuts while volunteers collect donations at the entrance and drive-thru of the business. After making a donation of any size, customers will be given a coupon for a free doughnut. Donations of $10 or more receive a second coupon for a free hot coffee and donations of $20 or more also receive a coffee mug, while supplies last.

This fundraising event is one of many planned and carried out every year by the Law Enforcement Torch Run in support of Special Olympics Iowa (SOIA). The goal for 2022 is to raise more than $30,000 for the athletes of Special Olympics Iowa. Since its start in Iowa in 2015, this partnership between LETR and Dunkin’ has raised more than $130,000 for Special Olympics Iowa.