Coping with grief and the holidays

The holidays can be tough enough already, but for anyone impacted by cancer, they can be a real challenge.

Gilda’s Club is hosting “Grief and the Holidays,” a free educational workshop on Wednesday, November 3.

Join Lisa Levy, BSN, RN, and Kathleen Bowman, LCPC for a program about the difficulties of the holidays when you have lost a loved one. Levy and Bowman are Grief Counselors with Genesis Hospice, and they will address all questions and concerns around changing traditions, managing potentially stressful get-togethers, and enjoying the spirit of the holidays while honoring those who have been lost.

“Grief and the Holidays” is Wednesday, November 3, from 6:00-7:00 p.m. at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Moline Clubhouse, 600 John Deere Road, Suite 101, Moline. Attendees can register to attend in-person or via Zoom. Registration is required here. For more information, email Gilda’s Club or call (563) 326-7504.