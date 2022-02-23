Senior Assistant Scott County Attorney Caleb Copley on Wednesday announced his candidacy for Scott County Attorney in the upcoming November 2022 general election.

“Enthusiastic doesn’t begin to describe his personality and work ethic. We couldn’t keep him out of the courtroom. He wanted to do everything,” said current Scott County Attorney Mike Walton, who will retire at the end of the year, in a news release.

Copley pledges to promote open and honest dialogue among officers of the court and members of the community, with the goal of producing innovative answers to the tough issues that face the community. Copley emphasizes continued growth and development of the strong relationships he has cultivated with law enforcement, the release says.

He also said the office will continue to work with the United States Attorney’s Office to prosecute people who commit violent crimes and pose a danger to the community.

Despite being tough on crime, Couple said, “I will promote treatment and diversion programs for those struggling with substance abuse and/or mental illness, and advocate for strong social services in the community. Our office will work with law enforcement and community leaders to develop and support evidence-based and common-sense programs designed to help prevent crime in the first instance,” he said in the release. “Education and mentor-ship for at-risk children are key.”

Copley will run as a Democrat in the upcoming County Attorney race. For more information, visit his Facebook page here.