On the afternoon of June 12, three individuals were spotted on surveillance cameras at Butterworth Elementary School, located at 4205 48th Street in Moline. They were observed removing copper piping and construction equipment belonging to Russell Construction and Rock River Electric from school property.

If you have any information on this case or these persons, please contact the Moline Police Department at (309) 797-0401. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.