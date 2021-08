It was a great night for an ice cream social in Vander Veer Park.

That’s where the Davenport Police Department held its annual Cops and Cones event.

Local 4 Photojournalist Mike Colón was there. Watch the video above for the sights and sounds.

Participants received a free single-dip Whitey’s Ice Cream cone or a Fla-vor-ice popsicle during the meet and greet, which had been rescheduled from earlier in the month when a heat index of 115 degrees and severe weather threatened the original date.