Cordova Generating Station employees donate over $200,000 to local charities.

Nuclear plant employees at the Exelon Quad Cities Generating Station in Cordova pledged more than $217,000 to 202 Quad City area charities through the Exelon Employee Giving Campaign.

“This has been a challenging year for many, and our nuclear power plant employees answered the call for help, giving to charities and causes that mean the most to them,” said Bryan Hanson, Exelon chief generation officer. “Our people have strong bonds with the communities that surround our nuclear plants. Their generosity will bring resources to organizations that need them, along with hope and relief for the people who rely on them.”

Company-wide, Exelon Generation employees pledged more than $2.9 million to over 2,000 different charities. For every dollar pledged, the Exelon Foundation donates 50 cents to the local United Way, bringing the total donation to over $4.4 million.

“Having Exelon Generation as a strong community partner is important for Quad Cities area non-profits,” said Rene Gellerman, president and CEO of United Way Quad Cities. “2020 has been a turbulent and unpredictable year. The volunteerism and generosity of the employees at Quad Cities Station has made a big difference in helping people who are struggling – many whom have never needed help before. Thanks to their support, more kids will be back on track in school, more adults will be achieving financial stability, and more residents will be safe and healthy.”

Other Quad City area organizations that will benefit from the donation include the YWCA of the Quad Cities, Tri-County Animal Protection League, River Bend Food Resevoir, Honor Flight of the Quad Cities, and Boys and Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley.

Employees at the Exelon Quad Cities Generating Station have also volunteered more than 1,200 hours over the past year to help out local charities with projects such as virtual walks, virtual food drives, and creating cards for kids in the hospital.