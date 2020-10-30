Corey Harrell Jr. family plans walk

Two years ago, Corey Harrell Jr. was killed at 10:02 a.m. Oct. 31 near 16th Street and 7th Avenue in Moline.



The Moline Police Department continues to follow up on leads, a news release says, using large cash rewards, TV, radio, social media and billboards to generate leads.

“We will soon be using new methods of social media locally to make a strong push for the public’s help,” said Detective Jon Leach, public information officer for the Moline Police Department.

“The Moline Police Department strongly believes there are individuals in our area who know information which could take us to new and helpful leads,” he said. “We would like to appeal to these witnesses to come forward and share, even the smallest of information, as every lead has value.”



“Our department is working closely with the family and they would like to get a message of hope out, as well as a plea for people to come forward,” Leach said in the release. “The Harrell family has suffered a great deal, but they continue to push forward and have also kept faith this senseless act of violence will be solved.

At 10:02 a.m. Saturday, the Harrell family and friends will have a remembrance walk in Harrell’s memory, starting at the west City Hall parking lot in Moline. “This walk will take them around the block and help keep his memory alive,” the release says.

