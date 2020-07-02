Corey Harrell’s family wants justice: Crime Stoppers offering $20K reward in murder case

A Moline family who lost their loved one to violent crime soon hopes to get the answers they desperately need.

Corey Harrell Jr. was murdered nearly two years ago. His killer has yet to be caught.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Harrell, who left behind a young son, was 22 years old when he was killed.

Tyson Parks III, Harrell’s cousin, says, “Well, we’re recovering the best way we can. It’s been an open wound.”

An open wound for the entire family, especially since no arrests have been made in Harrell Jr.’s case.

“It does shed a bad light on the way that it happened, where it happened. That’s just total and blatant disregard for human life, but also authority — the police. I mean, city hall,” says Parks III.

Now, the stakes are high, as there is a $20,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest to close the case.

“There were so many people out at around 10 in the morning on Halloween 2018. There were a lot of construction workers, there was a lot of traffic. We don’t want to out you. Crime Stoppers is an anonymous program, and we’d like to discreetly pay someone $20,000 if they have the information that we need that finishes this case off and leads to an arrest,” says Jon Leach, Detective with the Moline Police Department.

Parks III says he’s just hoping there’s not one more day that goes by without getting justice.

“This isn’t snitching, this isn’t cooperating. This is justice. Put yourself in someone else’s shoes and walk in that,” he says.

Detective Leach says, “I think we owe it to the Harrell Family to work as hard as we can on this and to not leave any stone unturned.”

Detective Leach says police have a bit of information, but not enough right now to make an arrest.

Police are urging anyone with information about the case to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.