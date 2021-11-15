Corey Kendrick & The Organ-i-zation live at Redstone

Polyrhythms brings Corey Kendrick & The Organ-i-zation Sunday for an evening of originals and jazz classics.

Featuring Corey Kendrick, native Iowan, organist, pianist, composer, educator and director of Instrumental Music at Black Hawk College, on B3 organ, Edgar Crockett on trumpet and flugelhorn, Steve Grismore on guitar and Manuel Lopez III on drums, Corey Kendrick & The Organ-i-zation play classics by Oscar Pettiford, Clifford Brown, Sonny Rollins, Bud Powell, Johnny Griffin and many others.

Corey Kendrick & The Organ-i-zation takes the stage Sunday, November 21, 5:00 p.m., at the River Music Experience Redstone Room, located at 129 Main Street, Davenport. This performance is part of Polyrhytms’ Third Sunday Jazz Series. Tickets available at the door, or call (309) 373-0790 to reserve your seats.