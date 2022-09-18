The eighth annual CornCon Midwest Cybersecurity Conference seeks to raise awareness of cyber threats and offer solutions.

Security executives worldwide will come together in downtown Davenport to provide a roadmap for businesses, IT professionals, students, and the general public on preparing and defending against

cybersecurity threats, a news release says.

CISO Summit: Chief Information Security Officers from small and large organizations will gather to share their knowledge at the closed-door CornCon CISO Summit on Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Scott Community College Urban Campus.

CornCon Midwest Cybersecurity Conference: More than 200 IT professionals from across the Midwest will gather for the public CornCon cybersecurity conference on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 at the RiverCenter in downtown Davenport. Topics will include information warfare, governance, risk management, hacking tractors, cloud security and more.

CornCon features more than 50 world-class expert speakers. This conference is targeted to all IT and security

professionals, as well as educators, parents and the general public interested in learning more about security and privacy.

CornCon High School Career Day: CornCon partners with Docent Institute and Security Advisor Alliance to host 150 area high school students for an introduction to cybersecurity as a career on Friday, Sept. 30, at the RiverCenter. Students will learn about careers in cybersecurity and compete in a Capture The Flag competition for prizes.

The Children of The CornCon Kids’ Hacker Camp and STEM Festival will host more than100 K-12 students on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the RiverCenter. Activities will include coding, ethical hacking, lock-picking, cryptography, bio hacking, electronics and games and puzzles. There will be competitions, a scavenger hunt and Hacker Jeopardy for Kids, with prizes.

CornCon attendees will receive 16 continuing professional education credits. All attendees are invited to the Bill Murray After Party on the evening of Oct. 1. Scholarships are available for anyone to defray the cost of attending.

Docent Institute is a tax-deductible educational charity. For more information or to register, visit here.

