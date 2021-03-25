Cornhole tournament coming to the QC

Visit Quad Cities announced the American Cornhole League (ACL) is holding an event for the first time in the Quad Cities.

The ACL Open #7 will be held April 9 through April 11 at the new Bend XPO in East Moline. The facility has 100,000 square feet of event space to fit 120 regulation cornhole courts.

“We are thrilled that the American Cornhole League (ACL) will help the Quad Cities make history by hosting their first event in the QC and at the Bend XPO,” said Dave Herrell, President and CEO, Visit Quad Cities. “The ACL and the sport is growing in the Midwest and throughout the country. It is a privilege to welcome these competitors to our regional destination. Sports tourism continues to deliver for the Quad Cities and the ACL is diversifying our portfolio of events as a host community. We are grateful for this exciting new partnership and look forward to April.”

The event is an Open tournament in which registration is open to professional and amateur cornhole players. General registration for members will be open March 12 through April 8, or until sold out, at this website.

Registration numbers will be capped and tournament play will be staggered to allow for social distancing.

“The American Cornhole League is looking forward to its first event in the Quad Cities region and we are excited to bring the ACL Open #7 event to Bend XPO,” says Brian Ash, ACL Midwest Conference Director. “The staff at Bend XPO has been amazing to work with as we plan guidelines together to insure a safe and fun event. The local community is already showing its support as local business, Windsor Bags Co., is on board as our main court sponsor. The ACL and its players cannot wait to be the first event at Bend XPO and make this one to remember for a long time.”

The three-day event will include ACL Rounders, Singles and Doubles. ACL Rounders is a Progressive Round Robin format in which participants are required to play on Saturday in order to compete in the open events on Saturday and Sunday.

Spectators are allowed to watch tournament play with the admission of $5 per day or $10 for three days.

“After much anticipation, we are ready to host events at Bend XPO,” says Brittany Haas, Director of Exposition & Sales, Bend XPO. “Hosting an event like the ACL Open will bring exposure to the new types of events that can be hosted in the Quad Cities in a venue like ours. We are kicking off this spring with a lineup full of youth activities, social events, as well as daytime meetings—all inside of our 100,000 sq. ft. footprint. The public is ready to be active again and our team is excited to expand our capabilities here at The Bend in East Moline.”