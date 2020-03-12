Coronavirus closings and cancellations

Several area events and services are closing due to concerns of COVID-19.
Here is an updated list of closings and cancellations.
- The Saint Patrick’s Society of the Quad Cities has cancelled all weekend events and activities for this weekend’s Saint Patrick’s Day Celebration.
- The National Board of Honor Flight has issued a mandatory postponement of all Honor Flight trips effective immediately, which includes the Quad Cities flight of April 16.
- Classes at the University of Iowa, Iowa State University, and the University of Northern Iowa have been moved to online only for the two weeks following spring break.