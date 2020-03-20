Coronavirus closures leaving people unsure of how to make ends meet

Monday, Iowa governor Kim Reynolds announced limited service in restaurants leaving many people with out a job.

Iowa has not released their unemployment claims yet… We tried to get them tonight, but unemployment claims in Illinois have skyrocketed.

Over 64,000 claims were filed this week. 41,000 of that was just Tuesday and Wednesday.

Compared to the same two days in 2019, there were under 2,000.

Madeline Orr, who works three jobs–two of them are on hold due to restaurant closures for the coronavirus, is unsure of how to make ends meet during the restaurant closures.

“It’s very weird to try and figure out how I’m going to make a car payment, how I’m going to do all those things when I require a certain amount of income and the unemployment that I would receive does not even compare to what I’d be making in a week. So it is hard to try to figure out what I will do in the meantime to pay the car bills, the insurance, the phone bill, all the things that you do need essentially to live today.”

She says that she’s filed for unemployment for the time being and says that she’s had to cut back to alleviate the strain on her budget, including smaller things like her subscription services, but says this time will still be tough.

Iowaworks today and they said that the amount of unemployment insurance you receive is based on the hours you’ve worked, experience, and type of work you do.

Martha Garcia-Tappa from Iowaworks Davenport says that the best thing you can do to find out about claims is to visit their website, at iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov.