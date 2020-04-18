Coronavirus disproportionately affects minority communities, Experts say

Data shows the coronavirus is disproportionately affecting minority communities. Local leaders are trying to keep that to a minimum around here.

Unity Point Trinity Health says that 23% of Latinos tested in the Quad Cities come back positive for the virus. African Americans tested are coming back positive 46% of the time.

Both groups represent roughly 7% of the Quad Cities population, each.

“A lot of it comes down to the socioeconomic disproportion of race that we see in our community,” Daniel Joiner, UnityPoint Trinity’s Diversity and Community Impact officer said. “When you look at the types of high-exposure jobs, that minority communities have in our community. When we look at access to care in our community, As well as just trying to figure out what to do, and accessing resources about COVID-19.”

Joiner says that’s the reality that minority communities face during the pandemic. In addition to following CDC guidelines on social distancing joiner says people should be making sure their houses are thoroughly cleaned.

The Metropolitan Youth Program, who traditionally meet in person, and serve many kids from minority communities, say that now they’ve moved activities like dance practices and drumline online to keep kids active and engaged.

“My daughter who actually she loves to do a lot of dancing, she has been making a lot of videos and sending it over social media to our members,” Yosava Robinson, an adult leader for the program said. “And giving them chances to learn new moves, and to learn new steps.”

Robinson says that the most important thing parents can do is to keep their kids occupied.

“So I say take the time to embrace your children, because life is too short and you just don’t know.”